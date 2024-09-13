Helicopter aids police rescue of autistic boy from Edmonton pond

EDMONTON
    Edmonton police officers used their helicopter to track down an autistic boy who was separated from his father in northwest Edmonton.

    The seven-year-old was biking with his dad when he rode ahead and disappeared. His father then called 911.

    Air 1, the Edmonton Police Service helicopter was called to assist and officers inside spotted the boy in a shallow stormwater pond in Hudson Park. He was rescued from the water by a fast-acting officer on the ground around 20 minutes after he went missing.

    CTV News spoke with two of the officers involved in the rescue.

    “There's nothing more important than saving a life or potentially saving a life, and we are both fathers ourselves so I think when there's a little kid involved it touches home,” said Cst. Mike McClellan, a pilot.

    “This is why we do this job. This is part of doing the job and it’s definitely the rewarding side of it,” said Cst. Tim Walker, a tactical flight officer.

    Paramedics assessed the boy, who was cold but okay. He was able to go home that night.

