The 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron was honoured in Edmonton on Wednesday with a Freedom of the City parade.

The historical origins of granting Freedom of the City date back to medieval Europe - for any “army” or band of soldiers to be granted entrance to a town or city, the soldiers had to demonstrate their peaceful intent and gain the trust and confidence of the citizenry. pic.twitter.com/d2sjkaYruK — Edm Mayor Office (@YEGMayorOffice) June 19, 2019

The 408 is based out of Edmonton, and serves to support the Canadian Army and other government departments as needed.

They have been deployed to Afghanistan, Kosovo and Bosnia, and they’ve been involved in domestic operations such as flooding in Winnipeg and Calgary, G8 summits, the Vancouver 2010 games, and the Fort McMurray wildfire in 2016.

The squadron was initially formed in 1941 as the 408 Bomber Squadron, and served throughout the Second World War. They were redesignated as the 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron in 1970.

The 45 minute long ceremony included a fly-past by CH-146 Griffon helicopters.