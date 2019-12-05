EDMONTON -- Edmontonians are coming together to deliver compassion to the less fortunate this holiday season with Santa YEG.

Volunteers gather to prepare meals and hand deliver them to people in need.

"What better way to show love and compassion than to actually share a meal with somebody?" Santa YEG founder Jeff Tetz said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

People can sign up to participate in "Compassion Nights" online. Children are also welcome.

Tetz says the experience can restore one's faith in humanity.

"Every single time, all of the stories are of gratitude," he said.

Santa YEG has delivered more than 14,000 meals since the initiative began in 2017.