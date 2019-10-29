A free after school sports program for vulnerable kids in Edmonton is fundraising for its new basketball program.

The Buy a Ball for All campaign is raising money so that each player can have their own basketball. Each ball costs $10, and Free Footie is trying to raise enough money to buy 500 basketballs.

"He started being more confidence every day because of the team. And he started believing in himself." - FF Parent



Let's help him and 500 other kids in need to play!

Free Footie provides a safe and inclusive space where all kids can participate in sports. It began as a soccer program, and has grown to include hockey, flag football, rugby and now basketball.

"It's really a chance to create a community and create a place where all kids belong," explained founder and executive director Tim Adams.

"Success to me isn't the crazy athlete, it's the kid who has someone there to support them and the kid who makes the best friend," he said.

About 4,000 kids are currently involved with Free Footie, most of them are refugees, newcomers or Indigenous youth who cannot afford to pay to play. The charity provides transportation, equipment and mentoring at no cost to families.

As part of the provincial budget, the government invested $75,000 through the Community Grants Program to help Free Footie expand further.