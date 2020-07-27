EDMONTON -- Police closed part of Anthony Henday Drive Monday morning after a truck and swather were involvd in a crash.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the Henday before the 97 Street exit.

Both the farming machine and truck ended up in the ditch.

A third driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police told media an SUV was travelling east on when it collided with the truck, which was merging onto Anthony Henday.

The truck was a fuel truck for the swather, which was cutting grass in the area.

When the truck and SUV collided, there was an explosion. Firefighters had to put out items that had gone up in flames in the truck’s bed.

The truck driver has not reported being hurt, police said.

Eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane west of the scene until about 12:30 p.m.

An investigation continues.