Henday reopens after four-vehicle crash
Pictures posted to Twitter showed a large truck that left the road. (Twitter/@MichaelNikolai5)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 1:05PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 2, 2019 3:22PM MDT
A southbound lane of Anthony Henday Drive has reopened following a four-vehicle crash south of Yellowhead Trail NW.
It's unclear what caused the crash, but around 1 p.m. Wednesday, police asked drivers to avoid the route while emergency crews went to work.
Pictures posted to Twitter showed a large truck that left the road and a blue compact SUV with apparent damage to its rear end.
There is no word on injuries.