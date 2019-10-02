

CTV News Edmonton





A southbound lane of Anthony Henday Drive has reopened following a four-vehicle crash south of Yellowhead Trail NW.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but around 1 p.m. Wednesday, police asked drivers to avoid the route while emergency crews went to work.

Pictures posted to Twitter showed a large truck that left the road and a blue compact SUV with apparent damage to its rear end.

There is no word on injuries.

big #accident on the Anthony Henday Southbound, South west leg near #yellowhead . Very slow moving. All lanes merged to one. Keep Right. pic.twitter.com/473hucE7xE — Michael Nikolai (@MichaelNikolai5) October 2, 2019