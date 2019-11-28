Henday speed limit to be reduced in southeast Edmonton during construction
Published Thursday, November 28, 2019 2:35PM MST
EDMONTON -- The speed limit of a portion of southeast Anthony Henday Drive will be reduced for up to five days starting Friday night due to construction.
The limit will go down to 40 kilometres per hour as girders are installed on the overpass at 17 Street, the province said in a release.
There will be detours and alternating lane closures in place, including exit ramps to 17 Street.