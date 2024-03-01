Here are the Edmonton schools Alberta is funding for construction, design

The Alberta government included 13 Edmonton school projects in its 2024 budget.

The province released a list of the projects it has funded for construction and design and the schools it plans to give money to in the future.

On Thursday, Alberta tabled its latest budget and included $1.9 billion in capital funding over three years for schools, including $681 million for 43 "priority" projects and $103 million for portable classrooms.

Here is a list of the projects in Edmonton:

Full/construction funding

New K-9 school in Crystallina Nera (Catholic)

New K-9 school in Heritage Valley Cavanagh (Catholic)

New K-9 school in Hays Ridge (Catholic)

Solution for K-9 in Rundle (Catholic)

New 7-12 school in Glenridding Heights (Public)

Design funding

New K-9 school in Laurel (Catholic)

New K-9 school in River's Edge (Catholic)

New K-6 school in Glenridding Heights (Public)

New K-6 school in Rosenthal (Public)

New 7-9 school in McConachie (Public)

Planning funding

Replacement of K-6 Delton School (Public)

Replacement of 7-9 Spruce Avenue School (Public)

New 7-12 public/catholic school (Conseil scolaire Centre-Nord)

More details to come…