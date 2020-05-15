EDMONTON -- With the May long weekend in sight, you might not expect to see good old Saint Nick on the streets of Edmonton.

But he was here, dressed for December, running along Jasper Avenue on Thursday.

Jeff Tetz was inside the big red suit.

"If we can humiliate ourselves for the betterment of others, what a great way to spend a Thursday afternoon," Tetz told CTV News Edmonton.

The run was a dare that he couldn't turn down.

"I said, 'OK, sure!' If you think anyone's going to care, we can raise some money I'll do anything!"

The run raised more than $10,000 for the Zebra Child Protection Centre, which supports children who have been abused.

Tetz – a New England Patriots fan – wore a Green Bay Packers jersey and a Kansas City Chiefs jersey as part of a side bet.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dave Mitchell.