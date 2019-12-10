EDMONTON -- Snow falling in western Alberta this morning will push east towards the Edmonton region later this morning.

We'll have snow in the Edmonton region through this afternoon and tonight. Possibly upwards of 5 cm on the ground by Wednesday morning with flurries tapering off by midday Wednesday.

That's not the end of the snow as another band moves in on Thursday with the potential to produce a couple centimetres.

After Thursday, we get a break from snow for a few days.

Temperatures remain below average through the rest of the week.

For the second straight night, the temperature rose overnight to a HIGH of -8 early this morning.

We'll cool a bit and settle in the -10 range for most of the day.

Wind won't be overly brisk. But, a 10-15 km/h breeze will be enough to make it feel more like the -15 to -20 range this afternoon and tonight.

Similar afternoon temperatures (near -10) are expected Wed/Thu/Fri.

We may see a bit of a warm-up through the weekend and into early next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Cloudy. Light snow late this morning & this afternoon. 1-3 cm possible.

Wind becoming E 10-15 km/h.

Temperature steady near -10 most of the day.

Occasional wind chill in -15 to -17 range.

Tonight - Cloudy. 70% chance of light snow. 2-5 cm possible by Wednesday morning.

9pm: -12

Wind Chill near -20

Wednesday - Flurries tapering off in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -11

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of light snow.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -9

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -10

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -8