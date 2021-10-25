Here’s how Albertans can add their COVID-19 vaccine record to Apple Wallet

EDMONTON -

iPhone and Apple device owners can now add their Alberta COVID-19 vaccine record to the Health app and Wallet for easy access.

Users running iOS 15.1, released Monday, will be able to use the COVID-19 vaccination cards functionality to conveniently add vaccine and test records.

“Verifiable health records in the Health app are based on the SMART Health Cards specification,” Apple said in a release. “Users can choose to share verifiable health records stored in the Health app with approved third-party apps requesting this information, like airlines, event venues, and other businesses that facilitate in-person interactions.

“(Users) can also choose to add verifiable COVID-19 vaccination records as a vaccination card in Apple Wallet to present to businesses, venues, and more.” https://developer.apple.com/news/?id=7h3vwlh5

To add your record to the Health app and Apple Wallet, aim your iPhone camera at a printed version of your vaccine QR code, or pull up the QR code digitally and long press on it.

A yellow box saying “Health” will appear on your screen that has a link to open the vaccine record in the Health app. Once there, the option “Add to Wallet & Health” will appear.

Users who attempted to do this before the iOS 15.1 release will need to delete their old record from the Health app and restart the process.