Here's how Albertans can vote in the federal election starting today

Edmonton -

Canadians across the country have started casting their ballots ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election as advance polls opened Friday morning.

Voters can check their voter information card to find their advanced polling station, or visit elections.ca.

Voters will be required to wear masks, which will be made available for anyone without their own.

Advance polls remain open today through the end of Monday.

Voters are also able to vote by mail if they apply online by Tuesday at 6 p.m. Ballots can also be case at an Elections Canada office until the same time.

General polls open on Monday, Sept. 20.

Elections Canada says it's still seeking Edmonton-area poll workers, including in Edmonton-Manning where 200 election day workers are still required.