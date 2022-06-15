Here's how much rain fell in Alberta this week

An entire month of rain in a little over two days. The Edmonton area received between 50 and 80 mm of rain from late Sunday to midday Wednesday, according to our network of CTV weather stations around the region and the City of Edmonton’s open data website.

The city’s average rainfall for all of June is 77 mm. We also had more rain these past few days than in all of April and May combined. Those two months had a total rainfall of 45 mm.

Alberta rain fall totals

Here are some of the stats from elsewhere around the province, courtesy Environment and Climate Change Canada:

Radar indicates a widespread 100-120 mm in the foothills with localized amounts of 150 mm.

Higher elevations received snow with reports of up to 65 centimetres of snow in Highwood Pass south of Peter Lougheed National Park at around 2,200 m elevation.

Kananaskis region: 218 mm

Ardenville: 97.9 mm

Breton: 94.5 mm

Olds: 86.5 mm

Rocky Mountain House: 84.5 mm

Nordegg: 82.2 mm

Lindbergy: 81.3 mm

Drumheller East: 81.1 mm

Calgary Springbank: 79.1 mm

Strathmore: 78.7 mm

Claresholm: 78.0 mm

Lacombe: 76.2 mm

Coronation: 74.2 mm

Stony Plain: 68.5 mm

EIA: 65.5 mm

Wainwright: 47.3 mm

Camrose: 45.3 mm

Wind was another big feature of the storm system with gusts in the 90 to 100 km/h range in the Calgary area. The Edmonton region had gusts in the 50 to 70 km/h range Tuesday.