EDMONTON -- If no more rain fell at all this month, this would be the fifth-wettest June in the past 20 years in Edmonton.

We're just past the midway point of the month and Edmonton is already right around the average total monthly rainfall.

Going into Wednesday, the city had officially received 72 millimetres of rain. The average monthly rainfall is 77 millimetres.

Add today's rainfall to the tally and we'll be very close to 77 mm.

Other parts of the Edmonton metro region have received up to 90 mm already this month.

This comes on the heels of last year's soggy June which measured 117 mm.

In fact, the top five wettest Junes in the past 20 years are all in the last 10 years, with 2011 on top of that list when we saw a whopping 137 mm of rain.

The forecast in the short-term looks drier for Edmonton with very little chance of rain over the next few days.

