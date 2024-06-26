Here's what's happening on Canada Day in the Edmonton area
The Canada Day long weekend is just around the corner and there's no shortage of planned events happening in the Edmonton area.
Between fireworks, family-friendly events and activities to all-around fun, Canada Day will have plenty of entertainment offerings for everyone.
Fireworks
A fireworks display will illuminate the sky over the river valley and North Saskatchewan River on Canada Day at 11 p.m.
Some of the best viewing spots to catch the fireworks show are Queen Elizabeth Park and Hill, River Valley Road Trail, Victoria Park and Ezio Faraone Park at the west entrance.
Canada Day road closures and traffic disruptions are expected throughout the day. Increased parking restrictions will also be in effect on Canada Day.
Events around town
The Edmonton Valley Zoo will host an all-ages event featuring music, a magic show and activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Muttart Conservatory is featuring a summer pyramid called Where Pyramids Collide and experience how botanicals were used in Ancient Egyptian society. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Canada Day and it will feature henna, airbrush tattoos, craft-making and a scavenger hunt.
If bugs are your thing then plan a trip to the John Janzen Nature Centre for Canada Day. Kicking off the month of 'Super Fly July,' kids can learn about what kinds of insects live in the vacinity with a bug hunt and pond dipping for aquatic creatures from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Canada Day at the Alberta Legislature will feature food, live performances by Captain Tractor and other artists, magicians, balloon artists, a storytelling tent and circus acts. The free event will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Mill Woods Canada Day Celebration is putting on a free and inclusive event with multicultural performances, dances, bouncy slides and carnival games from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. with a fireworks display at the end of the night to close out the event.
The second annual Ice District Canada Day Celebration will host a free event which will offer drop-in basketball, pickleball and street hockey. Also featured at the event are games, inflatables, photo booths, face painting, food trucks and performances by Canadian country star Tim Hicks, Nice Horse and Taylor-Rae. Festivities run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Re-max Field is offering a baseball game ahead of the fireworks display. Edmonton Riverhawks will host the Port Angeles Lefties and ticket holders can stay for front row seats to view the Canada Day fireworks show. Game starts at 7:05 p.m. and the post-game party will have a musical performance by Brasstactics and Canadian classic rock band Giv'r.
The Work Art and Design Festival will begin Thursday and run until Canada Day. The free event promises art installations, musical performances and interactive displays at Sir Winston Churchill Square.
Spray parks, outdoor pools, recreation centres and city golf courses are also available for Edmontontians to enjoy.
Events outside the city
St. Albert's Canada Day celebrations will offer outdoor movie screenings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m, family-friendly activities running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m and a fireworks display at 11 p.m. at Servus Place. There will also be another free event located at the grain elevators for Canada Day activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Strathcona County's Canada Day Festival will feature indoor and outdoor activities for all ages and live entertainment throughout the day at Broadmoor Lake Park in Sherwood Park.
Leduc's Canada Day festivities will offer a pancake breakfast, a car show, a hockey circus, concerts with headliner The Trews, games, activities and fireworks at night from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
