EDMONTON -- Alberta's Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give Thursday's COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. MST.

Watch the news conference with the chief medical officer of health live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

The province reported 259 new cases out of some 6,800 tests and a positivity rate of 3.5 per cent the day before.

Alberta has 6,559 active cases of COVID-19 and has counted a total 1,671 deaths to the disease since March.

According to the latest data, there were 539 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 94 of whom were in ICUs.

Both Hinshaw and Premier Jason Kenney defended Alberta's "path forward" reopening plan on Wednesday.

Next week, personal trainers and restaurants will be allowed to offer again one-on-one training sessions and limited dining in.

Hinshaw said steps backward should be prevented by the plan's built-in triggers, which track key numbers like hospitalizations, positivity and growth rates, and active cases.

Meanwhile, Kenney argued it wasn't right to continue to reduce business activity.

"I know no one wants to be on the roller coaster, but we cannot guarantee people that there won't be a change in policy in the future. We don't want there to be, but what we've heard from these small business owners is that they would rather have an opportunity to operate for a period of time for now while our numbers are coming down and the pressure is being relieved from the hospitals," he told reporters.

"And if necessary in the future if we see exponential growth, we'll have to act accordingly."

When Alberta relaunched the first time on May 14, it had 57 people in hospital and fewer than 1,000 active cases.