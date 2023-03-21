Here's what you need to know about the Zellers grand opening in Edmonton on Thursday

Zellers will make its return to Edmonton on Thursday.

The brand will open a location within the Hudson's Bay store at Kingsway.

It will be located in the upper level of the store, and will offer lifestyle, clothing and home products.

Thursday's grand opening will include a DJ, prizes, and a visit from the Zellers Food Truck.

The food truck will be located outside of the Hudson's Bay near Entrance 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or until everything is sold out.

Zellers Food Truck menu. (Source: Kingsway.ca)

In addition to the Kingsway location, Hudson's Bay will open 24 other Zellers locations within its stores, including locations in Calgary's Sunridge Mall and the Medicine Hat Mall.