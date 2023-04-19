Here's what you need to know about yard waste collection in Edmonton

As spring weather rolls in, the city is preparing to pick up yard waste, which the city defines as leaves, twigs, branches, fallen fruit, dead plants and grass, and other plant material from the yard and garden.

Residents who receive curbside collection will have two yard waste days between April 24 and June 19.

Collection days will be on Monday.

The city has posted yard waste collection dates online, and they can also be found in the printed yard waste collection calendar, or by downloading the WasteWise app on Google Play or through the Apple App Store.

The city says yard waste should be set out on collection day before 7 a.m. in clear plastic or double ply paper bags.

Sticks and branches over 0.3 metres or one foot should be bundled and set aside outside yard waste bags.

Bundles must be less than 1.2 metres or four feet, and 0.75 metres or 2.5 feet in diameter.

Residents can set out as many bags or bundles as they need.

There will also be two yard waste collection days in the fall.

The city says yard waste will be turned into high-quality compost, which will be available for free to residents at the Ambleside and Kennedale Eco Stations, starting April 22.

The free compost is self-serve, and residents can find instructions on how to pick it up and use it online.

Residents who don't want to shovel their own compost can also purchase compost in bulk.