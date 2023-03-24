Here's when Edmonton's ski hills close for the season
Ski season in the Edmonton-area is winding down.
Snow Valley will close at the end of the day on Friday.
Sunridge Ski Area is set to close at the end of the day on Sunday.
Rabbit Hill will close on Wednesday, March 29.
Edmonton Ski Club will remain open until Friday, March 31.
Monday marked the first day of spring.
