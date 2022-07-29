Here's when you can get your child ages 6 months to 5 years vaccinated against COVID-19

Alberta will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Albertans ages six months to five years starting on Aug. 2, the province announced Friday.

Alberta Health Services will administer all doses for children in this age group, as pharmacists cannot deliver vaccines to children under five.

First-dose appointments must be booked through the Alberta Vaccine Booking system or by calling Health Link 811.

The recommended dose for children ages six month to 11 years is a primary series of two doses with an interval of at least eight weeks in between first and second dose, or a primary series of three doses for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromized, with an interval of four to eight weeks in between doses.

“While most children are not at high risk of severe outcomes, children under five have higher risks than those age five to 11,” said Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw in a written release. “I encourage parents and guardians to speak to a trusted health-care provider for questions about their child’s health, including questions about COVID-19 and immunization.”

Children who live on First Nations can access the vaccine through a nursing station or public health clinic on reserve.

The Moderna Spikevax vaccine was approved for use in children six months to five years by Health Canada on July 14.

The province says 234,000 Albertans in this age group are eligible for the vaccine.