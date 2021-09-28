Here's where you can buy orange shirts in Edmonton

EDMONTON -

In honour of the lost children and survivors of residential schools in Canada, the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is being acknowledged on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Since Orange Shirt Day is also held on the last day of September, Canadians are encouraged to wear the colour orange to raise awareness and honour the thousands of survivors.

Here's where you can get an orange shirt before Thursday.

First Peoples' House has created an orange shirt unique to the University of Alberta with Jerry Whitehead, the university’s artist-in-residence.

The proceeds from the sale of each shirt will be used to honour the "intergenerational survivors of Indian Residential schools at the U of A" and benefit the school's cultural programming.

(Source: University of Alberta)

In partnership with kihêw waciston, MacEwan University is selling an orange t-shirt in their bookstore as well.

(Source: MacEwan University Bookstore)

Some Indigenous makers have advertised their hand-crafted items for Orange Shirt Day through resources like Facebook Marketplace and Etsy, including Almost Famous Designs, an Indigenous-owned and home-based business that creates custom label apparel, decals and home décor.

(Source: Almost Famous Designs)

Untitled Intuition, a Métis business, is selling custom designs in recognition of the day and $5 from every shirt sold will be donated to the Legacy of Hope Foundation.

Purchases can be made online through Larissa Poseluzny. If you’re in a pinch, the posts notes there's a meetup option in Edmonton to deliver the shirts.

(Source: Larissa Poseluzny Facebook)

(Source: Larissa Poseluzny Facebook)

For more information or resources on Orange Shirt Day and Truth and Reconciliation Day, click here.