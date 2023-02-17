Here's who will help Preston Manning with Alberta's COVID-19 response review

The Alberta government has revealed who else will be working with retired politician Preston Manning on a review of Alberta's COVID-19 response.

The panel has been given a $2-million budget by Danielle Smith's government to produce a report by Nov. 15.

Manning's $253,000 appointment was announced mid-January.

Joining Manning, the provincial government announced on Friday, will be:

Smith said in a statement she was "thrilled with the scope, experience and outstanding credentials these panel members bring to the review."

The panel is tasked with reviewing "the legislation that guided Alberta’s response to COVID-19 and recommend changes to improve the handling of future public health emergencies for Albertans."

It will examine not only public health during the pandemic, but mental health, children's education, economic effects and the protection of rights and freedoms.

An initial report and recommendations is due by the end of June.