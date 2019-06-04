Edmonton Heritage Festival organizers are concerned about a proposed plaza at Hawrelak Park.

The plaza—planned to mark the 100th anniversary of Edmonton’s community leagues in 2021—is designed to go behind the park’s amphitheater.

The new structure would be built with only a thin strip of land between the theatre and the water, which would potentially leave a small amount of room for the security, police and EMS that use that path to get from one side of the park to the other.

“It’ll completely cut off that section of the park, so if something happens there, now people will have to go all the way around the lake,” said Jim Gibbon, the festival’s executive director. “We just would like to make sure there’s enough space for everyone to get through safely.”

The issue will be addressed by a city committee next week, and then it could go to council for a decision. Mayor Don Iveson believes the city will find a solution.

“It’s a very large park. There has to be a way to mitigate the concerns,” Iveson said.

