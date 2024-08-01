Heritage Festival, corn mazes and performing arts: Here's what's happening in Edmonton this long weekend

The much deserved long weekend is just around the corner with high temperatures in the region to boot.

Between festivals, sporting events, exhibitions and live performances, there is plenty of family fun to experience this weekend.

Here's what's happening in Edmonton this weekend:

Edmonton Heritage Festival

Crowds watch dancers representing Venezuela at the 2017 Edmonton Heritage Festival (Supplied)Kicking off the weekend, Edmonton Heritage Festival is back for another year of worldly delights. With more than 70 pavilions and 90 countries and cultures to experience, the festival brings plenty of family-friendly activities and performances from all around the world. Due to the ongoing renovations at Hawrelak Park, Heritage Festival will be located at Edmonton Exhibition Lands & Borden Park.

Where: Edmonton Exhibition Lands & Borden Park, 7515 - 118 Ave.

When: Aug. 3 to 5

Admission: Free to enter the grounds and watch, food is available for purchase

TD Family Nights at Telus World of Science

Telus World of Science blends hands-on learning and entertainment for all ages. Families can enjoy free admission to the CuriousCITY Exhibition where kids can play in a series of intertwined tree-houses based on iconic Edmonton landmarks, direct plane traffic at the YEG Control Tower, create lighting displays for the High Level Bridge and more. Tickets must be reserved online.

Where: 11211 142 St. NW

When: Aug. 2 to Dec. 6

Admission: Free

Edmonton Corn Maze

AN RCMP design graces the Edmonton Corn Maze for 2023 in this undated photo (supplied).The Edmonton Corn Maze is officially open for the season. This year, the maze celebrates Telus World of Science's 40th anniversary with a maze design that invites us all to be curious and continue learning. The corn maze also features spud guns, air-powered potato launchers, jumping pillows, pedal carts, farm animals, picnic spots, a farm market and more. Tickets can be purchased through their website.

Where: 26171 Secondary Hwy. 627, Spruce Grove, Alta.

When: Summer Season starts July 24 to Sept. 2

Admission: Children under 4 - Free, Youth - $12 online and $13 at the doors, General - $14 online and $15 at the doors

Where Pyramids Collide at the Muttart Conservatory

The Muttart Conservatory debuted its newest feature pyramid last month called Where Pyramids Collide. It showcases Ancient Egyptian botanical and agricultural plant life including roses, grapes and palms. Guests will experience artifacts which extend outside of the pyramid and replicas of ancient Egyptian tools in the plant beds. Tickets are available here.

Where: 9626 96A St.

When: June 29 - Sept. 2

Admission: Children under 2 - Free, Children ages 2 - 12 - $7.75, Youth/Senior - $12.95, Adult - $14.95

The Play That Goes Wrong

Actors perform The Play That Goes Wrong in an undated photo. (Source: The Citadel Theatre)It's the last weekend to catch The Play That Goes Wrong. The production says it all in the title: anything that can go wrong on stage, probably will. The play is about a fictional theatre troupe called the Cornley Drama Society who attempts to put on a murder mystery play set in the 1920s. When mayhem takes over the stage, all the actors battle against the odds to make it the finale. Tickets available through the Citadel's box office.

Where: Citadel Theatre, 9828 101A Ave.

When: July 6 to Aug. 4, matinee at 1:30 p.m., evening shows at 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $96+, depending on the seat

Blueberry Music Festival

The Blueberry Music Festival features three days of music, workshops led by musicians performing at the festival, dancing, food, open jam sessions and games. There will be plenty of family fun for everyone as the festival also boasts a petting zoo, a birdhouse painting workshop and mini golf. Tickets are available here.

Where: Heritage Park, 5100 - 41 Ave., Stony Plain, Alta.

When: Aug. 2 to 4

Admission: $60 day pass (Friday and Sunday only), $70 day pass (Saturday only)

Magic & Madness

Promotional art for Magic & Madness, a magic show for all ages featuring magician Chris Gowen. (Source: Chris Gowen)You don't need to book a trip to Las Vegas to see a decent magic show. The all-ages Magic & Madness show will begin a month-long gig at the Rec Room southside location starting Friday. Sleight-of-hand illusions with borrowed belongings from the audience, disappearing acts, top-tier card tricks, and even a "mind-bending" illusion performed by the talented Chris Gowen. Tickets available through the link.

Where: Rec Room South Common, 1725 99 St. NW

When: Every Friday at 7:25 p.m. starting Aug. 2 to 30

Admission: $25 plus fees

Dirt Track Racing Series – Extreme Cup

One of the largest sprint car races is coming back to the RAD Torque Raceway. The Dirt Track Racing Series will see racers compete against one another for the Extreme Cup in a day-long event. Tickets are available through the link.

Where: RAD Torque Raceway, 50342 Range Road 253, Leduc County

When: August 2 at 5 p.m., August 3 at 4 p.m.

Admission: $13 - Youth, $20 - Adults