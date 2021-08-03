Advertisement
Heritage Festival Food Drive sitting at halfway goal for donations
Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021 4:58PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 3, 2021 4:59PM MDT
Donations at Edmonton's Food Bank. Nov. 23, 2020. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton Food Bank's annual Heritage Days food drive is at the halfway mark for donations.
The food bank has received 20,000 of its 40,000-pound goal.
The Heritage Festival Food Drive will be accepting donations until Friday, which can be dropped off at any major grocery store, said Tamisan Bencz-Knight with Edmonton's Food Bank.
Approximately 155,000 people attended the festival that ran from Saturday to Monday, a spokesperson said.
The Heritage Festival Food Drive is the largest summer fundraiser for Edmonton’s food bank. The organization is also accepting online donations.