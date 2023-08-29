Hermitage townhouse complex scene of fire early Tuesday morning

A fire broke out at a townhouse complex in Edmonton's Hermitage neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

"I woke up to glass shattering and then I heard the crackling of a fire," Michelle Richards told CTV News Edmonton, standing at 6 a.m. on the street outside her home south of Hooke Road. "Sometimes they do have small fires in the back, but it sounded bigger than normal and I just saw massive fire."

She called 911, rushed her three kids out of bed and closed all the windows and doors as they left. Her boyfriend and sister followed them out the door.

People speak to a fire official as crews put out a blaze at a townhouse complex on Hooke Road in Edmonton the morning of Aug. 29, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Cam Wiebe)

"As soon as I come out, I just hear sirens. And then I see flames out the top and it's getting rather warm, so we just come over here just to watch, just make sure it's safe. But then we see it getting bigger," Richards recalled.

Her boyfriend walked to the back of the complex and found it fully engulfed in flames.

"Within three minutes, it got massively big," Claudius England said.

Their home appears to be one of multiple units that were damaged.

Several units in Hooke County Townhomes in northeast Edmonton were damaged in an early morning fire on Aug. 29, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Cam Wiebe)

According to officials on scene, the blaze was reported at 3:55 a.m. The first crews arrived at 4 a.m. and called a second alarm at 4:15 a.m. As of 6 a.m., 13 crews were on scene.

"I'm thankful for that, that they got here so quick. That's really good. I'm just thankful everybody got out," Richards said.

Firefighters work at a townhouse complex on Hooke Road in Edmonton's Hermitage neighbourhood on Aug. 29, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Cam Wiebe)

According to officials, no injuries had been reported as of that time.

It's not known how many residents were affected by the fire.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa and Cam Wiebe