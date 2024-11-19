EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Hervey returns to Edmonton as Elks GM

    Edmonton general manager Ed Hervey stands on the sidelines before a CFL game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver, B.C., on June 28, 2014. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
    The general manager who led the Edmonton Elks to its most recent Grey Cup victory is returning to helm the Canadian Football League team's football operations.

    The Elks named Ed Hervey their new vice-president of football operations and general manager on Tuesday afternoon.

    TSN's Farhan Lalji two hours earlier on social media had confirmed Hervey would return to Edmonton, where he had been GM from 2013-16, a stint which included the team's most-recent Grey Cup victory in 2015.

    The 51-year-old was GM of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this past season.

    The Elks fired head coach and GM Chris Jones in July after the team started the 2024 season 0-7, and made Geroy Simon and Jarious Jackson interim GM and head coach, respectively, for the rest of the CFL campaign.

    Following the 2024 season, in which the Elks finished fourth in the CFL's West Division with a 7-11 record, the team hired team alumni Chris Morris as its new CEO.

    Morris, a former Edmonton offensive lineman who was teammates with Hervey and who most recently coached the University of Alberta Golden Bears for 12 seasons, said at his introductory news conference Oct. 30 he wanted a new GM in place by Nov. 24. 

    Hervey, who lined up as a star receiver for the Green and Gold for eight seasons from 1999 to 2006, worked as GM of the B.C. Lions from 2017-2020 before joining the Ticats, with whom he served as GM this past season. 

