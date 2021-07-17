EDMONTON -- A local organization hosted a garage sale and barbecue Friday and Saturday to fundraise and bring awareness to the work Prosper Place carries out.

Prosper Place is a non-profit founded in 1993 that gives people living with mental illness non-clinical support through classes and workshops, while also having a chance to have social, workplace, and recreational opportunities.

“Prosper Place tends to be a hidden secret in Edmonton,” Jessica Meilleur, culture manager and staff member, told CTV News Edmonton. “We give people purpose and a sense and feel of community.”

Anyone with a diagnosed mental disability is eligible for a membership with Prosper Place.

“We are a non-judgemental place where people are welcome to be themselves and just shine and grow in their recovery,” Meilleur added. “We are one big family here at Prosper Place.”

Meilleur said the fundraiser was put together and run by members of Prosper Place.

“This gives them purpose and a project to work on,” she said. “They feel proud to present it to the community.”

Prosper Place hopes to raise around $3,500. Funds will go towards supporting programming.

To learn more about the local non-profit or donate, visit their website.