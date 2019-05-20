Mackenzie County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents in the south and southeast parts of High Level, as well as south of the Bushe River Reserve.

High Level is over 700 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Officials said crews will soon be going door-to-door to notify those in the affected parts of the town. Manned barricades will be set up to prevent anyone from going into the evacuated areas.

Evacuees have been asked to register at the Town of High Level Arena at 10101 105 Avenue.

Four wildfires remain active in the High Level Forest Area and prompted the town to issue an evacuation alert and declare a state of local emergency earlier in the day.

The alert was to inform residents that an evacuation order could come.

"We advise residents to begin preparations to evacuate (fuelling vehicles, gathering documents, preparing food and water, etc.). In the event of an evacuation order you will be notified of reception centre locations and evacuation routes," the Town of High Level wrote in a Facebook post.

One fire south of High Level, named the Chuckegg Creek Wildfire, is classified as out of control.

According to Alberta Wildfire, the blaze maintained a size of roughly 25,000 throughout Sunday but had grown to 70,000 hectares by Monday afternoon.

As a result of the Chuckegg Creek Wildfire, Alberta Transportation has closed Highway 35 south of High Level, and Highway 58 west of the town.

Another alert has been issued for the area regarding a power outage in the north and east regions, including the of Town of High Level, First Nation Reserves and all of Mackenzie County. ATCO estimated 1,135 customers are affected.

Fire update: Edson

Highway 16 west of Edmonton has reopened after officials closed it Sunday due to an “out of control” wildfire near Edson.

The roadway was opened at midnight.

It was closed Sunday when a fire about 22 kilometres west of Edson and south of Marlboro jumped the highway and began to burn on both sides of the roadway.

An evacuation order was also put in place in Marlboro on Sunday, but rescinded the next morning at 9 a.m. Government authorities said those who lived in the area would remain on notice that they may need to evacuate again if the fire situation changes.

Checkpoints remain in place to ensure only residents enter the area. As well, a reception centre has been set up in Edson at the Best Western Hotel for Marlboro evacuees.

Evacuees can call 1-833-334-4630 for more information.

Fire update: Slave Lake

Slave Lake authorities continue to track two wildfires about 30 kilometres north of the community near Highway 754.

Neither is considered a threat to the surrounding communities of Wabasca, Marten Beach or Slave Lake.

Alberta Wildfire said both grew throughout Sunday to 5,300 and 1,500 hectares respectively.

Officials said the larger and more northern fire was more “aggressive” and as a result, resources were relocated to that response. However, they also said “good progress” had been made on the southern blaze.

“With the help of airtankers, heavy equipment built fire guard on the east and west side and firefighters were working to secure the fire guard at the south end.”

By late Sunday, an estimated 10 per cent of the more southern fire was contained.

Crews also dealt with one new wildfire start Sunday night, north of Lubicon Lake.

Since the beginning of March, 56 wildfires have been recorded in the Slave Lake Forests Area. More than 16,800 hectares have burned.

More information

To see the status of any wildfire recorded in the province, visit Alberta Wildfire.

A list of current alerts can be found at Alberta Emergency Alert.

For more information on road closures and highway advisories, visit 511 Alberta.

The boundaries of an active fire ban for most of northern Alberta can be found at AlbertaFirebans.ca.

If you are experiencing health-related smoke issues, it is recommended you contact a doctor or Alberta Health Services.