High Level Bridge closed to traffic after rollover
Published Thursday, June 11, 2020 5:25AM MDT
EDMONTON -- Police closed the High Level Bridge to traffic Thursday morning after a single-vehicle rollover.
An SUV is on its side at the north entrance of the bridge.
Police said there are no injuries but the bridge will remain closed until the vehicle can be removed.
Traffic will be impacted for the morning commute.
More details to come…
