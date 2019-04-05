

CTV Edmonton





Edmonton’s High Level Bridge streetcar could soon run all the way to Whyte Avenue.

The Edmonton Radial Railway Society, who runs the streetcar line, confirms they’re looking at extending the track from behind the Strathcona Farmers Market across Gateway Boulevard with a stop at Whyte Avenue and Gateway, across from the Strathcona Hotel.

Currently the line runs May – October, with passengers getting on and off behind the farmers market on the south side of the river, and at a terminal just south of Jasper Avenue on the north side of the river.

The extension is expected to proceed this year.

A spokesperson for the ERRS says a crossing for the streetcar will tie into the existing pedestrian signal at 83 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard.

The ERRS is run by volunteers. They also run and maintain the streetcars at Fort Edmonton Park. You can find out more about the High Level Bridge streetcar on their website.