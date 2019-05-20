Highway 16 west of Edmonton has reopened after officials closed it Sunday due to an “out of control” wildfire near Edson.

The roadway was opened at midnight.

It was closed Sunday when a fire about 22 kilometres west of Edmonton and south of Marlboro jumped the highway and began to burn on both sides of the roadway.

An evacuation order was also put in place in Marlboro on Sunday, but rescinded the next morning at 9 a.m. Government authorities said those who lived in the area would remain on notice that they may need to evacuate again if the fire situation changes.

Checkpoints remain in place to ensure only residents enter the area. As well, a reception centre has been set up in Edson at the Best Western Hotel for Marlboro evacuees.

Evacuees can call 1-833-334-4630 for more information.

Fire update: High Level

Four wildfires remain active in the High Level Forest Area and have prompted the town to issue an evacuation alert.

The alert is to inform residents than an evacuation order could come.

"We advise residents to begin preparations to evacuate (fuelling vehicles, gathering documents, preparing food and water, etc.). In the event of an evacuation order you will be notified of reception centre locations and evacuation routes," the Town of High Level wrote in a Facebook post.

Fire crews will also be preparing sprinkler system operations in areas of the town.

One fire in the area, named the Chuckegg Creek Wildfire, is classified as out of control.

According to Alberta Wildfire, the blaze has maintained a size of roughly 25,000 hectares about 25 kilometres southwest of High Level.

“High gusty winds out of the southeast are forecast again for tomorrow,” the government department said in a public warning Sunday. “In result the fire will experience an increase in activity.”

As a result of the Chuckegg Creek Wildfire, Alberta Transportation has closed Highway 35 south of High Level, and Highway 58 west of the town.

“Alberta Wildfire has heavy equipment working through the night. Firefighters, along with air support from helicopters and air tankers, will be back on the fire in the early morning.”

An alert has been issued for the area regarding a power outage in the north and east regions, including the of Town of High Level, First Nation Reserves and all of Mackenzie County.

ATCO Electric was expected to restore electricity between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Fire update: Slave Lake

Slave Lake authorities continue to track two wildfires about 30 kilometres north of the community near Highway 754.

Neither is considered a threat to the surrounding communities of Wabasca, Marten Beach or Slave Lake.

Alberta Wildfire said both grew throughout Sunday to 5,300 and 1,500 hectares respectively.

Officials said the larger and more northern fire was more “aggressive” and as a result, resources were relocated to that response. However, they also said “good progress” had been made on the southern blaze.

“With the help of airtankers, heavy equipment built fire guard on the east and west side and firefighters were working to secure the fire guard at the south end.”

By late Sunday, an estimated 10 per cent of the more southern fire was contained.

Crews also dealt with one new wildfire start Sunday night, north of Lubicon Lake.

Since the beginning of March, 56 wildfires have been recorded in the Slave Lake Forests Area. More than 16,800 hectares have burned.

