EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s High Level Bridge will be lit red and white Wednesday night in celebration of Alphonso Davies’ win with Bayern Munich.

The 19-year-old Edmonton-raised soccer player became the first Canadian men’s athlete to win a Champions League title Sunday night when the German club beat Paris Saint-Germain.

“When one of us shines, we all shine!” Mayor Don Iveson commended Davies on Twitter.

“His story proves that for a kid from #YEG, with supports like @freefootieyeg, the potential for success is limitless.”

Davies, a converted winger, has made a reputation for himself as a fullback. In June, he was voted Bundesliga rookie of the year.

Born in a Ghana refugee camp to parents who fled the civil war in Liberia, he moved to Canada with his family when he was five, eventually settling in Edmonton.

