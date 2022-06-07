High Prairie RCMP hoping for tips to solve historical homicide

Nine years after a 34-year-old Grande Prairie, Alta., woman was killed, police are still searching for the person responsible.

On July 29, 2013, police were called to a home in Atikameg, some 90 kilometres north of High Prairie, where they found Chantel Gail Savard unresponsive. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene. An autopsy later determined the cause of death to be homicide.

Police hope that bringing attention to the historical unsolved case will generate tips.

In a statement shared by police, her daughter Michelle said the wound is still as fresh as the day police gave her the news.

“Please, we are begging you. If you have any information regarding what happened to my mom, call the police,” Michelle said. “Our family needs answers.”

Anyone with information about Savard’s death is asked to contact RCMP.