EDMONTON -- Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park are under a special air quality statement on Saturday.

Environment Canada issued the alert at 4:32 a.m. as wildfire smoke settled over the region and began to cause poor air quality and reduce visibility.

Edmonton's air quality was a 8 out of 10 as of 10 a.m., a "high risk" according to Environment Canada.

"If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure," it said in its statement. "Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health."

Edmonton's air quality also reached an 8 on Thursday due to wildfire smoke from British Columbia, North Dakota and Montana.

The haze forced the City of Edmonton to close its pools and green shacks and move summer camps indoors.