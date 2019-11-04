EDMONTON -- Police have issued arrest warrants for a high risk offender less than a week after issuing a warning to the public that he was being released into the Edmonton area.

Rodney Gambler, 26, has allegedly breached the conditions of his release.

On Oct. 29 police informed the public that Gambler was going to be living in the Edmonton area. He has a history of violent offences, including robbery and sexual assault. Police say he used a weapon while committing the offenses.

Gambler was released with a long list of conditions that prohibited from possessing drugs or weapons, or entering into an intimate relationship without disclosing it his court ordered supervisor, among others.

Gambler is described as 5’10” and 165 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He is known to carry weapons, and is considered to be dangerous. Police say he should not be approached.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police immediately at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.