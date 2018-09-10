A high-risk offender is back in police custody, weeks after police issued a warning and asked for help tracking him down.

It’s alleged Jared Soosay, 21, breached conditions of his court order. Edmonton Police Service (EPS) issued a release on August 23, asking for help tracking him down.

Soosay was arrested Sept. 6 on outstanding warrants. He remains in police custody, and is facing three counts of breach of probation.