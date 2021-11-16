High-risk offender released in Red Deer

EDMONTON -

Police are warning the public of a high-risk offender living in Red Deer.

On Nov. 16, Kashmir Francis Payou, 65, was released from prison after completing a 4 1/2 year sentence for sexual assault, according to RCMP.

Police said Payou has been convicted of multiple offences including sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault, uttering threats and sexual interference.

RCMP believe there is a risk of “significant harm to the health and safety of the public.”

Payou is described as:

Indigenous

6’0”

221 lbs

Brown hair and brown eyes

Police reminded the public not to engage with Payou or “embark on any vigilante action.”

Anyone who believes a crime has been committed or is about to take place should call 911.

More information on Payou can be found on Alberta's high-risk offenders registry.