EDMONTON -- A man with a number of assault convictions will be living in Edmonton after his release, Mounties are informing the public.

Alberta RCMP said Wednesday they were warning the public of Lorne Wallace Papastesis' release because "the RCMP believes that there is a risk of significant harm to the health and safety of the public."

Papastesis was to finish his sentence that day.

He has been convicted of a number of offences, including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, and carrying a concealed weapon.

"Papastesis has severe mental health concerns and often appears in a delusional state. He has been known to conceal weapons in his prosthetic leg and exhibit unpredictable violence towards strangers," Mounties said in a statement.

"The RCMP is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community of the release of Papastesis."

RCMP applied to have Papasteis released under conditions during his reintegration into society.

He will also be listed on Alberta's high-risk offender website.