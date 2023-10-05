Edmonton

    • 'High risk police operation' underway near Brightview: RCMP

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News) An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)

    RCMP are asking the public to avoid Highway 2 at Township Road 470, due to a "high risk police operation."

    The area is being contained, and a heavy police presence could be seen in the area Thursday night.

    Traffic was being diverted at Highway 616 to Highway 2A.

    The public is being asked to avoid the area.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here’s what El Nino means for Canada's winter

    After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News