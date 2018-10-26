Police in Morinville said one youth was in custody after reported threats forced police and school officials to put Sturgeon Composite High School on a hold and secure Friday morning.

RCMP said at about 9:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of threats involving a firearm towards the school. The initial reports involved two males, one was a student of the school and the other was not.

School administration, working with police and the Sturgeon Public School Division, initiated a hold and secure at 10 a.m. While it was in place, students remained in class, and parents were notified.

A police investigation found there was no initial threat towards the school or students, but police said a subsequent threat was reported.

As a result, one male youth from Sturgeon County was arrested and is facing charges.

The hold and secure was lifted at 11:45 a.m. Police said there is no ongoing cause for concern.