Mayor Don Iveson was at M.E. LaZerte High School on Thursday morning discussing the issues that will impact Edmonton in the upcoming provincial election.

The stop was part of Iveson’s “ask About Edmonton” campaign, encouraging voters to ask candidates about what their party will do for the capital city.

Iveson says he would be in favour of lowering the voting age in the province.

“To actually come out and treat them like citizens, rather than just say ‘ah, we're not going to bother with them until they're old enough’, and so that's why it was important for me to come and visit and hear from students today about their concerns about our city and province's future,” Iveson said.

Climate change, homelessness, transit, and oil and gas were a few of the topics up for discussion.