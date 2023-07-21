High Street Night Market, a 'summer block party atmosphere,' returns Friday
The Night Market on High Street is back Friday night after the first summer edition drew more than 4,000 Edmontonians last month.
The market — a partnership between 124 Grand Market and The Public Food Hub — will feature High Street businesses like Partake and Urban Diner, vendors, food trucks, live performances and games.
"We are really excited to bring our vendor collective together with the incredible High Street business community," said Kirsta Franke, the market's owner. "These efforts are huge to support shopping local and creating exciting opportunities for the neighbourhood to stay animated and engaged in the evenings."
The market is located at 124 Street and 102 Avenue and runs from 5 to 11 p.m.
Edmontonians are encouraged to walk, bike or ride scooters there, but parking will be available at Plaza 124.
The next night market is scheduled for Aug. 25.
