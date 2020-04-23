EDMONTON -- Northern Alberta residents living near the West and East Prairie Rivers are being warned they may have to evacuate due to high water level.

The province issued a high water alert for Big Lakes County just after 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The alert says ice build up within the West Prairie River and East Prairie River could result in flooding in some low lying areas.

The alert has been directed to several areas:

North of the Town of High Prairie and west of the West Prairie River along Township Roads 753, 753A, Range Road 170A, Range Road 171A

North of the Town of High Prairie and east of the West Prairie River and west of Highway 749 along Township Roads 750, 752, and Range Road 171

Along the East Prairie River on Township Road 740 to Township Road 745, Range Road 161, and Range Road 162

The alert notes no evacuations are required and that the warning is meant to give residents time to prepare should they have to leave on short notice.