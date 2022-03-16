Higher railing installed at Ada Boulevard bridge after safety concerns

New, higher railings have been installed on an east Edmonton bridge after safety concerns were expressed by cyclists and pedestrians last year.

Rehabilitation work on the Ada Boulevard bridge over Wayne Gretzky Drive was completed in October 2021, and residents were quick to point out the safety hazard posed by the lower railing on the south side of the bridge.

At the time, city officials advised cyclists and pedestrians to use the north side of the bridge, since the railing on the south side had been replaced with a concrete barrier designed specifically "for the safety of vehicles."

Two weeks later, the city installed temporary fencing on the south side of the bridge until permanent railing could be built.

The city has now installed permanent railings above the concrete barriers.

CTV News asked the city how much the new railing cost but has not heard back.