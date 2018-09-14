

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Fire crews were still working to extinguish a fire at the Highlands United Church midday Friday, after it was broken into in the morning, minutes before pre-school children were expected to arrive.

Edmonton Police Service said it received a call just after 8:30 a.m. about a break and enter at 11305 64 Street.

The call was placed by the church’s pre-school teacher, Melanie Harmsma, who was alone at the building getting ready for the day.

“I heard some thumping, and about five minutes later, I heard the alarms go off in the church,” recalled Harmsma.

“I went upstairs, saw someone leaving the church, and went to pursue him, thinking it was a theft.”

The suspect fled the scene on a bike, and Harmsma called police. But as she was heading back towards the building, she saw flames through the church’s office window: “The building went up really quick.”

“I’m just thankful that my pre-schoolers, who were due to arrive 20 minutes later, were not in the building,” said Harmsma. “We practice our fire drills every month with three and four-year-olds, but you never want to actually use your skills in real life.”

According to District Chief Randy Shakura, fire crews were on scene in three minutes. He estimated the fire was under control by 9:15 a.m., although firefighters were still working to ensure it is completely out.

He said most of the damage was in the front part of the building, although smoke was still being cleared from the rest of the building.

Highlands United Church has been active in Edmonton since 1912, and currently offers a number of community programs. The building was built in 1926.

Minister John Burrill didn’t know the extent of the damage, but was optimistic about the church’s future.

“I’m hoping the church proper, the sanctuary, will be able to still be able to be worshipped in. And we can rebuild and still be a presence here in this community.”

At this point, the fire is being considered suspicious and the arson unit has been notified. Further investigation would be needed before the incident could be turned to the hate crimes unit.

As for the congregation, the church is already thinking about how to move forward.

“This can be fixed, and this was the building. The church was the people. The spirit’s alive and will continue on,” said Burrill.

“(I’m) already thinking about places we could set up a pre-school and have it up and running Monday morning,” said Harmsma.