Highway 12 overpass on Highway 2 closed after being struck by oversized load

A Highway 2 overpass north of Red Deer is closed after being hit by a semi carrying an oversized load on Sunday.

According to a traffic advisory issued Sunday evening, the Highway 12 overpass is closed to all traffic after a structural evaluation.

Southbound Highway 2 traffic is being diverted through Lacombe. Northbound traffic is not affected.

The semi collided with the overpass on Sunday around 5:20 p.m. No injuries were reported.