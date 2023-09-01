Highway 16 in Strathcona County 'impassable' because of fatal crash: police
Early information from RCMP is that a crash on Highway 16 in Strathcona County early Friday morning is fatal.
The scene is in the westbound lanes of Highway 16 between Broadmoor Boulevard and Anthony Henday Drive.
In a public notice at 6:15 a.m., Mounties said westbound Highway 16 was "impassable" and that their "preliminary investigation revealed one fatality."
According to Strathcona County, a bicyclist was involved in the incident.
A destroyed bicycle was visible at the scene when CTV News Edmonton arrived.
Commuters were asked to avoid the area.