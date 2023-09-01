Highway 16 in Strathcona County 'impassable' because of fatal crash: police

Early information from RCMP is that a crash on Highway 16 in Strathcona County early Friday morning is fatal.

The scene is in the westbound lanes of Highway 16 between Broadmoor Boulevard and Anthony Henday Drive.

In a public notice at 6:15 a.m., Mounties said westbound Highway 16 was "impassable" and that their "preliminary investigation revealed one fatality."

According to Strathcona County, a bicyclist was involved in the incident.

Emergency responders on scene of a vehicle collision involving a bicyclist. Hwy 16 westbound is closed at the south Anthony Henday exit, rerouted to Broadmoor Blvd. Hwy 16 eastbound reduced to 1 lane of traffic. Avoid area. #yegtraffic #shpk #strathco — Strathcona County (@StrathcoCounty) September 1, 2023

A destroyed bicycle was visible at the scene when CTV News Edmonton arrived.

Commuters were asked to avoid the area.