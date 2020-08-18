EDMONTON -- One person is dead and Highway 16 near Jasper is closed after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the crash on Highway 16, approximately 10 kilometres east of Jasper National Park, at approximately 10:40 a.m.

One person died in the crash, RCMP said. There is no word on other injuries.

All lanes are closed as police investigate the collision and traffic is being rerouted.

"This is expected to remain in effect for a number of hours," RCMP said in a release.