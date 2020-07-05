EDMONTON -- Highway 16 reopened to two-way traffic Sunday afternoon after a washout and subsequent repairs caused delays since Thursday.

The roadway partially flooded 10 kilometres east of the Jasper townsite Thursday just before 7 a.m., Jasper National Park said.

A portion of the highway was closed for repair work later Thursday, and it reopened to a single lane of alternating traffic Friday.

On Sunday afternoon, the road was fully closed for some time for more repairs before it fully reopened at approximately 4 p.m.

The speed limit has been reduced to 70 km/h for more construction work.

"Some additional remedial work is still required so travellers can expect delays and single lane alternating traffic at times to ensure the safety of crews," Jasper National Park said.